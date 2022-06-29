ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
Pakistan

Nine UAF students get NAAA scholarship

Press Release 29 Jun, 2022

FAISALABAD: Nine undergraduate students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) got the scholarships under North American Alumni Association (NAAA) Scholarship.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with association representative Prof Muhammad Younis disbursed the cheque at a ceremony.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that by design, the university takes admission on urban-rural quota in order to equip the rural population with the modern agricultural sector.

He stressed upon the agri scientists to come up with more valuable research works keeping the agricultural issues and farming community problems in view saying that the country was blessed with tremendous talents. There is a need to tap the potential, he added.

Scholarship UAF students North American Alumni Association

