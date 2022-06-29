ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.25%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.04%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.89%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.17%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.09%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.56%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.24%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By -48 (-1.15%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -219.4 (-1.43%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -113 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,934 Decreased By -75 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses gain, tracking oil, global shares

Reuters 29 Jun, 2022

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, tracking oil prices and global shares as China eased some quarantine requirements for international arrivals which raised hopes for stronger growth and a revival in demand for commodities.

China slashed the quarantine time for inbound travellers by half in a major easing of one of the world’s strictest COVID-19 curbs, which have deterred cross-border travel and resulted in international flights running at just 2% of pre-pandemic levels.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index leapt 2.1%, buoyed by a 3.3% rise in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco and a 3.4% increase in the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank .

Oil prices, a key factor for the Gulf’s financial markets, swung higher after China eased quarantine rules, with focus already on tight supply as G7 leaders agreed to study placing price caps on imports of Russian oil and gas.

The energy index in the kingdom advanced 3.2%.

Dubai’s main share index added 1.1%, led by a 1.9% gain in Emirates NBD Bank and a 1.6% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Dubai business park operator TECOM Group said on Monday it had raised 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.87 million) from investors via its initial public offering.

Over the short term, the market remains supported by the success of Tecom’s IPO, according to Fadi Reyad, market analyst at CAPEX.com.

In Abu Dhabi, the equities finished 1.9% higher, with conglomerate International Holding climbing 2%, after its unit Alpha Dhabi Holding increased the stake in Aldar Properties and became the single-largest shareholder.

Shares of Alpha Dhabi were 2.4% higher, while Aldar advanced 3.7%.

The Qatari index closed 1.1% higher, driven by a 2.4% increase in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank .

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index slipped 0.8%, reaching its lowest since April 2020.

The Egyptian bourse continued its slide as international investors’ selling trend is still active said Reyad.

“The market could see some support when new IPOs are launched, attracting liquidity.”

SAUDI ARABIA rose 2.1% to 11,671

ABU DHABI up 1.9% to 9,443

DUBAI rose 1.1% to 3,253

QATAR gained 1.1% to 12,292

EGYPT lost 0.8% to 9,180

BAHRAIN eased 0.3% to 1,806

OMAN rose 0.3% to 4,128

KUWAIT added 0.2% to 8,148.

Global shares Oil G7 energy index

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf bourses gain, tracking oil, global shares

July-May period: C/A deficit crosses $15bn mark

Finance bill further amended

Combined 7th, 8th reviews: MEFP received from IMF, says Miftah

World Bank for sovereign debt changes

Rs15.2bn payment: IPPs serve notice to govt

FBR set to achieve Rs6.1trn revised tax collection target

Govt decides to continue ‘minimum’ power load-shedding till Dec

Concessional power to zero-rated industry: MoC seeks FD’s support to its Rs26bn SG summary

Cellular mobile companies: Call, data package rates hiked

G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive

Read more stories