Marketing products ‘Show what you sell and say what you mean,’ businesses told

Recorder Report 29 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson, Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Rahat Kaunain Hassan has said that deceptive marketing practices have a direct impact on consumers and the competitors of the businesses and therefore while marketing their products, businesses must be truthful.

She recommends businesses to, “Show what you sell and say what you mean,” which can make them fully compliant and truthful to the consumers and not allow businesses to take any undue competitive advantage.

She said this while addressing an Advocacy Session on Competition Law organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI). President RCCI Chaudhry Nadeem A Rauf, Vice President Tallat Mahmood Awan, former Senior Vice President Saqib Rafiq, Senior Vice President Asim Mehmood Malik, executive committee members and representatives of the business community attended the session.

She said that businesses are free to make profits as long as they are not violating the competition principles. Nothing bars businesses under the law from growing; per se dominance is not prohibited, it is the abuse of dominance that triggers competition law enforcement, she maintained. She added that enforcement creates a better understanding of the law and contributes to developing a competition culture therefore, the CCP will continue to enforce the law in letter and spirit without fear and favour as it has been doing across all sectors of the economy.

The Chairperson said the CCP is also playing its part in the policy reform by offering recommendations that would enhance economic efficiencies and create a level playing field. As part of its mandate to review the policy frameworks, the CCP’s draft pilot study on the “Assessment of Supply Chain from Farm gate to Retail” recommends policy measures for enhancing economic efficiency and eliminating distortions in the supply chain of essential commodities. Similarly, its report on the SME sector will offer recommendations for improving the economic efficiencies of SMEs. Moreover, consultative sessions have commenced on the CCP’s draft “E-Commerce Policy Guidelines” for deliberations with the stakeholders.

Clarifying the generally misunderstood linkage between the Competition Law and Pakistan’s comparative country ranking on the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) of the World Economic Forum, the Chairperson said the Competition law does play a role in removing entry barriers, improving the market access, and creating a level playing field, but the country’s ranking in the GCI is based on other factors such as institutions, infrastructure, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) adoption, macroeconomic stability, health, skills, product market, labour market, financial system, market size, business dynamism, and innovation capability.

Earlier, President RCCI acknowledged the good work done by the CCP and emphasised the need to create more awareness of the Competition Law. He offered RCCI’s platform for educating the businessmen on the Dos and don’ts of the law. He also welcomed the Chairperson’s suggestion of exempting the chambers from fees for filing formal complaints with the CCP.

The RCCI’s representatives took an active part in the discussion by asking numerous questions and highlighting many issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

