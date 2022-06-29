NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY: Meri Gari is set to transform road freight in Pakistan

TEXT: Meri Gari commenced operations in 2022 with an aim to transform road freight in Pakistan, through cutting-edge technology and exemplary service backed by the deep industry knowledge of its founders and advisory board. The co-founders include Khurram Zuberi (CEO) who has 20 years of experience in custom clearance, transportation and logistics in Pakistan. Khurram is supported by Hassam Shafiq (COO) a third-generation transporter with 15 years of hands-on experience in managing transportation of heavy machinery, equipment and large-scale projects.

After 2 years of sheer hard-work, strategic planning, wide-ranging consultations with all stakeholders of the transportation industry, Meri Gari Team is actively bringing in efficiencies to transform the Pakistani road freight sector through its all-inclusive technology platform and exemplary service by an experienced team of professionals. As part of its core objectives, Meri Gari is firmly committed towards uplifting the lives of the hardworking truck drivers’ community through various CSR initiatives which include healthcare, improving quality of life and professional upgradation.

Envisioned as a one-stop, tech-driven solution for all types of road freight needs, Meri Gari has moved over 200,000 freight tons through the widest network of time-tested transporters in less than six months.In its efforts to solve the industry challenges through a unified tech-based platform for all stake holders in the industry, Meri Gari is bringing together the largest network of transporters that guarantee reliable, hassle-free and transparent mobility blended with seamless user experience.

Meri Gari offers a one-stop solution via their mobile and web-based application making the booking and monitoring of goods transportation a convenient and efficient experience. The professional edge Meri Gari has over other players is therich goods transportation expertise and its ability to translate that into customer-centric, innovative solutions.

Recently, Meri Gari teamed up with TPL Pakistan for fleet tracking via portable devices.TPL Trakker will be monitoring all of Meri Gari’s vehicles with the objective of streamlining deliveries across the country and to enhance the company’s control over its inter and intra city dispatch solution.

Meri Gari counts leading names such as ICI, Gul Ahmed, Shell, Chevron, Mercedes, Shan Foods, China Machinery Engineering Corporation, Hub Power, Red Bull and K-Electric as their core customers to drive volumes of 1,000 containers in addition to the break-bulk loads per month. Through structured growth, Meri Gari is poised to increase its market share with the imminent launch of its superior app specially designed to meet the needs of all stakeholders from large-scale importers to small-sized transporters and become a leading player in the sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022