NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY: Salamatak (Private) Limited

TEXT: Salamatak (Private) Limited established in 2013 with a vision to become a partner of choice as a global Shipping and logistics solution provider for complete supply chain management. Started initially with Break Bulk and Project shipment and in twenty twenty is the decade of growth in other sectors of LSCM.

In times, where speed is everything but perfection is necessary: Salamatak supports you in reaching your goals and destinations. Safe and Secure Shipping!

Business Operating Areas:

Short-Sea Transportation

• Chartering • Husbandry • Port Agency • Stevedoring • Bulk Cargo Handling • Project Shipment • OOG handling/shipment • RORO Service

­Our mission

“An organization with smart solution, packed in professional bag for customer satisfaction

Our vision

• To be a preferred Shipping partner of our customers

• To be recognized for its values and ethical business practices

• To deliver professional and personalized services to achieve highest levels

of customer satisfaction.

Our values

A strong bond and corporate culture being created at Salamatak by following

core values of:

• Trust

• Honesty and Integrity

• Team work

• Customer satisfaction

• Safety and Security

Chartering, Break Bulk & Roro

One Window Solution:

Trading all over the world heavily relies on exceptional logistics. SPL provides vessel chartering, Break Bulk and Roro as one stop solution to all your shipping needs.

Dedicated Team:

In pursuit of excellence, Salamatak deployed a team of highly expert professionals with dynamic exposure to handle all sort of business endeavors whether that includes bulk, general, reefer, and project focused, or heavy/oversize cargoes Break Bulk, Chartering and Roro cargo.

Quality Procedure & Compliance:

We strive to maintain strict quality standards in terms of punctuality, procedures and compliance to ensure secure handling and delivery of cargo at every stage.

