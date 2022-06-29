ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.25%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.04%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.89%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.17%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.09%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.56%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.24%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By -48 (-1.15%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -219.4 (-1.43%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -113 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,934 Decreased By -75 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY: Salamatak (Private) Limited

29 Jun, 2022

TEXT: Salamatak (Private) Limited established in 2013 with a vision to become a partner of choice as a global Shipping and logistics solution provider for complete supply chain management. Started initially with Break Bulk and Project shipment and in twenty twenty is the decade of growth in other sectors of LSCM.

In times, where speed is everything but perfection is necessary: Salamatak supports you in reaching your goals and destinations. Safe and Secure Shipping!

Business Operating Areas:

Short-Sea Transportation

• Chartering • Husbandry • Port Agency • Stevedoring • Bulk Cargo Handling • Project Shipment • OOG handling/shipment • RORO Service

­Our mission

“An organization with smart solution, packed in professional bag for customer satisfaction

Our vision

• To be a preferred Shipping partner of our customers

• To be recognized for its values and ethical business practices

• To deliver professional and personalized services to achieve highest levels

of customer satisfaction.

Our values

A strong bond and corporate culture being created at Salamatak by following

core values of:

• Trust

• Honesty and Integrity

• Team work

• Customer satisfaction

• Safety and Security

Chartering, Break Bulk & Roro

One Window Solution:

Trading all over the world heavily relies on exceptional logistics. SPL provides vessel chartering, Break Bulk and Roro as one stop solution to all your shipping needs.

Dedicated Team:

In pursuit of excellence, Salamatak deployed a team of highly expert professionals with dynamic exposure to handle all sort of business endeavors whether that includes bulk, general, reefer, and project focused, or heavy/oversize cargoes Break Bulk, Chartering and Roro cargo.

Quality Procedure & Compliance:

We strive to maintain strict quality standards in terms of punctuality, procedures and compliance to ensure secure handling and delivery of cargo at every stage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY Salamatak

Comments

Comments are closed.

NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY: Salamatak (Private) Limited

July-May period: C/A deficit crosses $15bn mark

Finance bill further amended

Combined 7th, 8th reviews: MEFP received from IMF, says Miftah

World Bank for sovereign debt changes

Rs15.2bn payment: IPPs serve notice to govt

FBR set to achieve Rs6.1trn revised tax collection target

Govt decides to continue ‘minimum’ power load-shedding till Dec

Concessional power to zero-rated industry: MoC seeks FD’s support to its Rs26bn SG summary

Cellular mobile companies: Call, data package rates hiked

G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive

Read more stories