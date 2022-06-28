ANL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.26%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.36%)
AVN 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.01%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.66%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.13%)
MLCF 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
PACE 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 18.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.92%)
PTC 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
TELE 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
UNITY 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.97%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
BR100 4,142 Decreased By -17.9 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,256 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.85%)
KSE100 41,784 Decreased By -94.9 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.27%)
China issues new oil import quotas for private refineries

Reuters 28 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: China has issued 52.66 million tonnes of crude oil import quotas to non-state refiners in a second batch of allotments for 2022, up 49% from the same slot last year, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

The new allowances bring China’s total non-state import quotas to 161.69 million tonnes by far this year, compared to 157.83 million tonnes during the same period of 2021.

Thirty-six refiners have been granted the quotas, with mega-refinery Zhengjiang Petroleum & Chemical Corp and Hengli Petrochemical receiving the most, at 10 million tonnes and 6 million tonnes respectively.

The issue of new quotas comes as independent refiners are snapping up discounted crude from Russia and cranking up output as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Govt fuel oil imports hit 4-yr high as it struggles to buy LNG

Independent refiners, also known as teapots, typically go after cheap cargoes in the spot market as they lack the credit needed for long-term contracts with suppliers.

Russian crude has been priced at a steep discount since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, as some buyers eschewed Russian barrels against a backdrop of Western sanctions.

China’s crude oil imports from Russia soared 55% in May from a year earlier to a record level. Beijing has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Commerce, which is in charge of the quota allocation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside office hours.

