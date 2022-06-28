ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Fertilizer spending at record high

BR Research 28 Jun, 2022

The Rabi crop season this year was by far the most expensive for farmers in terms of fertilizer application – as the fertilizer buying cost for Rabi 2022 over Rabi 2021 jumped by 25 percent year-on-year. Recall that previous three Rabi seasons had farmers had spent an identical amount on the two key fertilizers. Latest fertilizer numbers are out, as released by the National Fertilizer Development Centre (NFDC), and the off-take till May 2022 does not tell a harrowing tale.

The urea off-take remained firm, registering a 14 percent year-on-year growth for 5MCY22 at 2.5 million tons. This is also the highest ever urea off-take for any 5M period, with 17 percent year-on-year dip for May 2022. Urea prices have soared 17 percent year-on-year during 5MCY22 to Rs2,038 per bag. The government later issued an order in a bid to lower retail prices, irking the fertilizer manufacturers. With peak buying season for Kharif in full swing and likely increase in feedstock gas prices form next fiscal year, strong anticipatory buying for urea in June 2022 cannot be ruled out.

The urea to DAP application ratio at 5.7 xs for 5MCY22 is the worst in seven years – up from 3.7 xs for last six years. DAP prices have played a big role, as expected. Farmers tend to spend on urea on top priority, with DAP usually getting no more than one-third of the total spending. It is a pattern that has stood test of time in well over a decade. DAP off-take for 5MCY22 has gone down by 18 percent year-on-year at 0.44 million tons. DAP prices on the other hand, have skyrocketed like never before, averaging Rs9,434 per bag – up 90 percent year-on-year.

The total urea and DAP spending for 5MCY22 at Rs156 billion is easily the highest-ever and up a massive 47 percent year-on-year. On average, spending value has increased by 6 to 7 percent year-on-year in the past seven years, and CY22 so far is surely an outlier. While the bare minimum will continue to be applied, balanced fertilization will remain a distant dream, and the cost of production will surely take a hit – leading to another round of price increase of key crops, come harvest time.

fertilizer National Fertilizer Development Centre Rabi season DAP price

Comments

1000 characters

Fertilizer spending at record high

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

May FCA: Discos get Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

DSSI framework: $107m debt relief pact inked with France

No cut motions due to absence of opposition: NA approves 83 demands for grants

Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

Abolition of Octroi, Zila tax: Sindh govt to get Rs3.5bn to offset against losses

Govt fuel oil imports hit 4-yr high as it struggles to buy LNG

Read more stories