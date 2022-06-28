Asif tells National Assembly: Imran behind criticism on institutions, army chief from abroad

ISLAMABAD: Accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan of doing “politics of hate,” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday alleged that the former prime minister “is behind the criticism on state institutions and the army chief from abroad”.

Speaking in the National Assembly while referring to the recent criticism of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, by Parliamentary Secretary of Canadian Defence Ministry Bryan May who had questioned an allocation of $50,000 for the reception of Gen Bajwa, the defence minister condemned the Canadian MP Tom Kmiec’s “irresponsible and undiplomatic” remarks.

Some days ago, while speaking in the lower house of Canadian parliament, Kmiec, who belongs to Canada’s Conservative Party, allegedly sought to drag in the security establishment in the political volatility in Pakistan.

“We respect all countries but when a Canadian member of parliament criticises our institutions then we’re bound to respond,” said Asif.

He criticised the human rights record of Canada, saying that the country was among the top Islamophobic countries in the world.

“I have information of Canada’s internal issues but I don’t want to raise them as we’ve good relations with Canada for over seven decades,” he added.

“I respect the Canadian government. I understand it is an isolated incident. But many incidents are taking place. Do Muslims not have human rights,” he questioned.

Asif said that if international powers were interested, the issues of Kashmir and Palestine would have been resolved long ago, adding the West does not see the human rights violations in Kashmir and Palestine.

The minister claimed that the human rights violations the former prime minister Imran Khan committed during his tenure were “more than the ones committed throughout the history of Pakistan”.

Asif said that the PTI chairman divided the nation in such a way that this divide might never go away, adding Khan not only divided Pakistanis in Pakistan but also abroad.

“That is the reason a person in Canada abuses us. He did not even leave the Prophet’s (PBUH) mosque. He spreads hate everywhere. He could not give love to his blood relatives, how can he give love to this nation,” he added.

He said that the people involved in the incident at Masjid-e-Nabwi were mostly British citizens, adding these are wealthy people and have taken oaths from different countries.

“Their loyalties are shared. I respect them but they should not damage the country they were born in”, he added.

Asif accused the former premier of using state institutions during his tenure for his own benefits and against political opponents.

“Imran Khan’s legacy is hate and poison. He has taken us several years back and has destroyed society. Today, many still support him but in a few years everyone will understand”, he said, adding his government will never use state institutions against anyone.

The minister admitted that democracy in the country may not be strong, but at the moment there is a majority in the parliament and the minority has resigned.

“Overseas Pakistanis are our asset, but the previous government also divided them. Imran Khan tried to create unrest abroad as well,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Aslam Bhootani, an independent MNA from Balochistan and one of the allies of the coalition government said they were being provided funds in the past government.

He said that he was happy with the PTI government as they were being provided development funds, adding the reason he had to join the ruling coalition was on the request of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Criticizing the coalition government, Bhootani said that the ruling coalition must not forget that they had only two votes majority, adding if this regime had a majority of 10 votes, what would have been its attitude toward the lawmakers.

“We were quite happy with PTI [government]. We were being given development funds but the only problem with the PTI was that there was no respect [for the MPs] ...I would like to ask Khawaja Asif to convey our grievances to the prime minister [Shehbaz Sharif]”, he added.

Bhootani and Asif also exchanged heated arguments over the development schemes at Gwadar.

Meanwhile, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed both lawmakers to avoid addressing each other directly. The NA speaker directed the defence minister to resolve the issue highlighted by the lawmaker from Balochistan.

The opposition leader in National Assembly, Raja Riaz, also condemned the remarks by the Canadian MP against the military leadership of the country.

“The house strongly condemned Canadian parliamentarian’s remarks against Pakistani institutions and its leadership,” he added.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri also called upon the Canadian government to take notice of the irresponsible statement given by a Canadian parliamentarian against the democratic system of Pakistan.

