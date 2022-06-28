JUI-F delegation meets Hamza

LAHORE: A delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), led by its Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Monday and discussed political and other issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on economic issues due to soaring inflation, sources said. Hamza Shehbaz said that religious tolerance is necessary for creation of healthy society. The role of Ulema for promotion of religious harmony is necessary.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri lauded Hamza Shehbaz for taking steps for providing ease in the lives of the people. JUI Deputy Secretary Maulana Amjad Khan and Provincial President Maulana Atiq-ur-Rehman were also present in the meeting.

On the other hand, the Punjab CM has also constituted a monitoring cell for the by-polls and the party leaders have been assigned duties in Lahore and other constituencies where by-elections are scheduled to be held on July 17. Moreover, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is going to hold party conventions in provincial constituencies ahead of the July 17 by-elections.

