ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JUI-F delegation meets Hamza

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: A delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), led by its Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Monday and discussed political and other issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on economic issues due to soaring inflation, sources said. Hamza Shehbaz said that religious tolerance is necessary for creation of healthy society. The role of Ulema for promotion of religious harmony is necessary.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri lauded Hamza Shehbaz for taking steps for providing ease in the lives of the people. JUI Deputy Secretary Maulana Amjad Khan and Provincial President Maulana Atiq-ur-Rehman were also present in the meeting.

On the other hand, the Punjab CM has also constituted a monitoring cell for the by-polls and the party leaders have been assigned duties in Lahore and other constituencies where by-elections are scheduled to be held on July 17. Moreover, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is going to hold party conventions in provincial constituencies ahead of the July 17 by-elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Maryam Nawaz Hamza Shehbaz JUIF PMLN Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Maulana Amjad Khan

Comments

1000 characters

JUI-F delegation meets Hamza

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

May FCA: Discos get Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

DSSI framework: $107m debt relief pact inked with France

No cut motions due to absence of opposition: NA approves 83 demands for grants

Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

Abolition of Octroi, Zila tax: Sindh govt to get Rs3.5bn to offset against losses

Govt fuel oil imports hit 4-yr high as it struggles to buy LNG

Read more stories