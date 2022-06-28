Code of conduct’s violation in LG polls: Bilawal, CM Sindh summoned in ECP Larkana office today

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah today (Tuesday) in Larkana over code of conduct violation related to local government elections held in 14 districts of Sindh including Larkana on Sunday.

In this context, District Monitoring Officer Larkana Kashif Inayat Soomoro has issued separate letters to the foreign minister and the CM Sindh, summoning them in the ECP office in Larkana today.

Both political bigwigs have been summoned over addressing a public rally at Municipal Stadium in Larkana on June 21. The ECP code of conduct bars the public office-holders from visiting any constituency, where LG elections are taking place, after the announcement of elections schedule in the said area.

The DMO can impose a maximum fine of Rs50,000 on anyone found guilty of violating the electoral code of conduct— in exercise of powers under Section 234 of Elections Act 2017.

Section 234 (1) provides that the commission shall constitute a monitoring team consisting of such number of persons as may be determined by it, to monitor election campaign of the candidates and political parties and report, on regular basis in the prescribed manner, to an officer nominated by the commission in respect of each district for the purpose of deciding the complaints regarding any violation by a candidate or a political party of any provision of Elections Act 2017— or the code of conduct issued by the commission.

Section 234 (3) says that if the officer, nominated under Section 234 (1), receives a report of any violation of the Elections Act 2017, and, after holding a summary inquiry, finds that the reported violation has been committed and no other punishment is provided under the act for such violation, he may impose a fine not exceeding Rs 50,000.

The ECP has the powers to disqualify any candidate from contesting LG polls if he/she is found violating electoral code of conduct more than once, under Section 234 (4) of the Elections Act 2017.

The LG polls were held in Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot and Tharparkar.

However, the polls saw several incidents of violence in different parts of the province, claiming the lives of at least three people. Reports of other kind of foul play also marred the LG elections with political and public circles demanding of ECP to take concrete action against those involved in the foul play.

