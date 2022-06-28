ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Telenor Pakistan launches first Esports platform ‘GameBird’

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan launched its first Esports platform, GameBird aimed at boosting the country’s gaming ecosystem. The launch event was held at Telenor’s 345 campus, where the former women’s cricket team captain Sana Mir was the chief guest.

Pakistan’s top Esports professionals such as Arsalan Ash, Haseeb aka HSB, Amu Shahid, and members of House of Blood were among the Pakistani gaming community.

GameBird is the only platform in Pakistan that offers online gaming tournaments with AAA-rated partners, entertaining a digital footprint of more than 50,000 active users and more than 140,000 unique users every month.

Video game enthusiasts can now live stream and participate in tournaments, find top-quality gaming merchandise, browse news, make purchases, and much more. As Pakistan’s premier gaming platform, GameBird aims to create a community and provides opportunities for talented gamers to showcase their skill. In addition, the gamers get access to international gaming arenas to showcase their talent.

Esports is already one of the most popular industries worldwide, especially amongst youth, and Pakistan is rapidly gaining momentum.

There are estimated to be more than 55 million users and 33 million gamers in the Pakistani Esports ecosystem, contributing significantly to the $ 200 billion global industry. Designed as a one-stop solution for every gamer, GameBird has already hosted more than 60 tournaments and 20 broadcasts during its testing phase.

Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan, commented on the launch, “Pakistan’s online gaming industry is vibrant, and we have launched GameBird to strengthen the nationwide gaming community.

It has been designed to advance our ambition of going beyond connectivity and bridging the gap between local talent and global opportunities, bringing together all the fascinating aspects of gaming within their reach. Gaming enthusiasts around the country will also be offered the possibility to explore alternative revenue streams through GameBird, making it the first and only platform of its kind in Pakistan”.

The launch event also included a panel discussion titled “Esports: The Future of Gameplay”, where game developers discussed the rapidly evolving state of the industry in Pakistan and the value of developing local games.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Telenor Pakistan GameBird Esports platform Video game Pakistani Esports ecosystem

Comments

1000 characters

Telenor Pakistan launches first Esports platform ‘GameBird’

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

May FCA: Discos get Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

DSSI framework: $107m debt relief pact inked with France

No cut motions due to absence of opposition: NA approves 83 demands for grants

Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

Abolition of Octroi, Zila tax: Sindh govt to get Rs3.5bn to offset against losses

Govt fuel oil imports hit 4-yr high as it struggles to buy LNG

Read more stories