Naval Chief addresses participants of PN War College at Lahore

LAHORE: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and addressed the course participants of 51st PN Staff Course. On arrival at War College, the Naval Chief was received by Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan.

While addressing the course participants, Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted evolving geo-strategic milieu and its interplay with prevalent security dynamics focused on maritime security challenges. The Admiral emphasized that Indian Ocean region is witnessing geopolitical changes of seismic nature and it adds to the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy.

While focusing on threat perception, the Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy’s capabilities to deal with this paradigm shift in combating traditional and non-traditional security challenges. Naval Chief appraised upon various initiatives and developmental plan in line with his vision for Pakistan Navy to be a formidable regional maritime power.

Chief of the Naval Staff also advised the course participants to instill Pakistan Navy’s core value of faith, character, courage and commitment in their noble and demanding profession and draw inspiration from true Islamic values and Ideology of Pakistan.

Earlier, a panel of course participants presented the research paper. The Admiral appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy War College for inculcating professional staff and military training to officers of Pakistan Navy, sisters services and friendly countries for assuming future key Command and Staff appointments.

