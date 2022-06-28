ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
Pakistan

Malaysian CG, President HCCI visit SAU, MH Panhwar Farm

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

HYDERABAD: The Consul General of Malaysia, President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other dignitaries visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and MH Panhwar Farms and agreed on various opportunities for agricultural research and technology exchange between both countries.

Khairul Nazran Abd Rehman, Malaysian Consul General at Karachi, Johari Minal, Consul for Science, Adeel Emad Siddiqui, President, Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry with dignitaries visited MH Panhwar Farms near Tandojam, where a detailed briefing on the ongoing research on various fruits including mango, banana, lychee, Jackfruit, strawberry.

Later, the guests visited Sindh Agriculture University and met with Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor SAU. Talking to the guests on the occasion, Vice Chancellor said that Sindh Agriculture University is working on basic research as well as on issues related to the Farming community. He told that we are also working on sustainable seeds and indigenous breeds of livestock, poverty alleviation, food security, value chain, value aid and scholarships, internships and entrepreneurship opportunities for students.

Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi Khairul Nazran Abd Rehman said that there are standard varieties of mango in Sindh. He said that the exchange of research, technology, and scientific information between Malaysia and Pakistan should be enhanced.

Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar, Co-Chairman MH Panhwar Farms said that MH Panhwar Farms is working with various agricultural research, scientific and marketing institutes of the country including Sindh. He said that experts on this farm are researching low-sugar mango verities, lychee, Jackfruit, strawberry, banana, and other fruit products.

Earlier; the guests inspected different varieties of mangoes at MH Panhwar Farm and took keen interest in the books written by agronomist MH Panhwar.

On this occasion, Vice President of Chamber of Commerce Nizamuddin Qureshi, Shahzeb Panhwar and others were also present.

HCCI Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri technology exchange Khairul Nazran Abd Rehman

