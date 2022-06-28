Lesco to save 500MW electricity thru energy conservation plan

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) would save 500 megawatt electricity through closing down of commercial centres on Sunday under its energy conservation plan, said sources.

They said the Lesco management was actively pursuing the business community to help it out in its energy conservation plan. Accordingly, all the markets are bound to close down operations by 9:00PM from Monday to Friday, followed by late night business permission on Saturday while a complete closure of commercial centres on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the demand supply gap of electricity has exceeded 400 megawatt, leaving the Lesco with no option but to carry out five hours a day load shedding. Accordingly, it was observing two to three hours a day load shedding earlier on rural feeders, which has increased to 5 hours a day after the demand supply gap.

Lesco sources said the commercial centres have consumed 28% during July-March 2021-22 against 26.3% in the corresponding period. Power sector experts are of the view that the cost of electricity has led to low consumption of electricity by the household, commercial and other sectors. However, the demand-push factor led to increase in power consumption both by the industrial and agriculture sectors.

It may be noted that the cost of electricity for domestic consumers is set to witness an increase of over seven rupees per unit by the start of new fiscal year.

