ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lesco to save 500MW electricity thru energy conservation plan

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) would save 500 megawatt electricity through closing down of commercial centres on Sunday under its energy conservation plan, said sources.

They said the Lesco management was actively pursuing the business community to help it out in its energy conservation plan. Accordingly, all the markets are bound to close down operations by 9:00PM from Monday to Friday, followed by late night business permission on Saturday while a complete closure of commercial centres on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the demand supply gap of electricity has exceeded 400 megawatt, leaving the Lesco with no option but to carry out five hours a day load shedding. Accordingly, it was observing two to three hours a day load shedding earlier on rural feeders, which has increased to 5 hours a day after the demand supply gap.

Lesco sources said the commercial centres have consumed 28% during July-March 2021-22 against 26.3% in the corresponding period. Power sector experts are of the view that the cost of electricity has led to low consumption of electricity by the household, commercial and other sectors. However, the demand-push factor led to increase in power consumption both by the industrial and agriculture sectors.

It may be noted that the cost of electricity for domestic consumers is set to witness an increase of over seven rupees per unit by the start of new fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

electricity Lesco Lesco management energy conservation plan

Comments

1000 characters

Lesco to save 500MW electricity thru energy conservation plan

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

May FCA: Discos get Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

DSSI framework: $107m debt relief pact inked with France

No cut motions due to absence of opposition: NA approves 83 demands for grants

Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

Abolition of Octroi, Zila tax: Sindh govt to get Rs3.5bn to offset against losses

Govt fuel oil imports hit 4-yr high as it struggles to buy LNG

Read more stories