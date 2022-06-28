ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises on weaker dollar, economic concerns

Reuters 28 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Gold rose on Monday as the dollar weakened and economic concerns persisted, while an import ban on the metal from Russia by four of the G7 countries also supported prices to some extent.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,838.10 per ounce by 0937 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,839.50.

Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada will ban new imports of Russian gold to tighten the sanctions squeeze on Moscow for invading Ukraine.

Russia is the world’s third largest gold producer and accounts for about 10% of the global production.

But the relatively “moderate reaction shows that the implications of a ban on the gold market are likely very limited, rather reflecting improving sentiment than improving fundamentals,” said Carsten Menke, Head Next Generation Research, Julius Baer.

A weaker dollar makes the metal cheaper for overseas buyers.

Rising interest rates, however, will continue to weigh on gold prices over the next six months, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic risks, higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

A couple of US central bankers said on Friday they supported further sharp rate hikes, even as investors cheered data showing inflation expectations to be less worrisome than initially feared.

“The (Russian import ban) headline will be quickly digested, and the market should go back to its tug of war between higher front-end rates, negative for gold, and recession odds meaning sooner rate cuts, positive for gold,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner, SPI Asset Management.

Spot silver jumped 1.7% to $21.46 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $912.70 and palladium gained 2.7% to $1,926.21 per ounce.

gold rates Julius Baer G7 Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rises on weaker dollar, economic concerns

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

May FCA: Discos get Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

DSSI framework: $107m debt relief pact inked with France

No cut motions due to absence of opposition: NA approves 83 demands for grants

Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

Abolition of Octroi, Zila tax: Sindh govt to get Rs3.5bn to offset against losses

Govt fuel oil imports hit 4-yr high as it struggles to buy LNG

Read more stories