ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Jun 28, 2022
Markets

India shares close over 2-week high

Reuters 28 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares joined a rally in global stock markets to close at a more than two-week high on Monday, led by technology and metal stocks, as easing oil prices tempered inflation fears.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.85% to 15,832.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.82% to 53,161.28, with both the indexes gaining for a third straight session.

“While the change in mood has come as a major relief, the optimism may remain for a few more sessions before the market turns volatile amid concerns over slowing global economy due to rate hikes and continuing foreign fund outflows,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

Worries around inflation and policy have driven the benchmark indexes down around 4.5% each for the month so far, putting them on track for their worst month since the pandemic-hit March in 2020.

On Monday, the Nifty IT was the best performing sub-index in Mumbai, jumping 2.3% to its highest since June 10, boosted by a 2.8% rise in heavyweight Infosys.

The Nifty Metal index, which has fallen sharply this month, rose 1.5%.

Welspun Corp jumped 4.5% after the steel products maker said it received orders worth 6 billion rupees.

Shares of two- and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto gave up some of the early gains, settling 1.3% higher, as analysts said its 25 billion rupee ($319.23 million) open market share buyback announcement disappointed investors.

