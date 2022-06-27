PM Shehbaz approves re-composition of Economic Advisory Council
- 18-member EAC will be chaired by the premier
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approved the re-composition of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) comprising 18 members.
In a notification, the Finance Division said that the 18-member EAC will be chaired by PM Shehbaz.
The composition of the EAC is as under:
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi,
Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary,
Miftah Ismail,
Marriyum Aurangzeb,
Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha,
Mr Mussadiq Masood Malik,
Dr S Akbar Zaidi
Dr. Nadeem Javed
Dr. Samina Khalil
Dr. Masood Ahmed
Dr ljaz Nabi
Dr Hafeez Pasha
Dr Ali Cheema
Dr. Syed Muhammad Hassan Shah
Dr Akhtar Hussain Shah
Dr S Manzoor Ahmad
Mr Khurram Husain
Mr Sakib Sherani
PM Shehbaz constitutes 21-member Economic Advisory Council
In April, PM Shehbaz announced the formation of the EAC to review and formulate economic policies in a more holistic manner.
The EAC is expected to advise on short-term macro-economic stabilisation as well as structural reforms for stable and sustained economic progress.
As per the earlier published Terms of Reference (ToR), the EAC would review the overall economic condition of the country and propose possible corrective measures considering the available resources of the country.
Comments