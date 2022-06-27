ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
PM Shehbaz approves re-composition of Economic Advisory Council

  • 18-member EAC will be chaired by the premier
BR Web Desk 27 Jun, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approved the re-composition of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) comprising 18 members.

In a notification, the Finance Division said that the 18-member EAC will be chaired by PM Shehbaz.

The composition of the EAC is as under:

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi,

Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary,

Miftah Ismail,

Marriyum Aurangzeb,

Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha,

Mr Mussadiq Masood Malik,

Dr S Akbar Zaidi

Dr. Nadeem Javed

Dr. Samina Khalil

Dr. Masood Ahmed

Dr ljaz Nabi

Dr Hafeez Pasha

Dr Ali Cheema

Dr. Syed Muhammad Hassan Shah

Dr Akhtar Hussain Shah

Dr S Manzoor Ahmad

Mr Khurram Husain

Mr Sakib Sherani

PM Shehbaz constitutes 21-member Economic Advisory Council

In April, PM Shehbaz announced the formation of the EAC to review and formulate economic policies in a more holistic manner.

The EAC is expected to advise on short-term macro-economic stabilisation as well as structural reforms for stable and sustained economic progress.

As per the earlier published Terms of Reference (ToR), the EAC would review the overall economic condition of the country and propose possible corrective measures considering the available resources of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif Economic Advisory Council

