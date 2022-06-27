Pakistan notifies revised control lists under Export Control Act 2004

Pakistan has notified the revised control lists of goods, technologies, materials, and equipment that are subject to the Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) license for export, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

The lists have been notified according to the export control related to the Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act 2004.

"The Act enables the government to control export, re-export, trans-shipment, and transit of goods, technologies, material and equipment related to nuclear and biological weapons and their delivery systems," the statement added.

It further noted that as part of the regular review process, the SECDIV of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated the control lists, in consultation with other relevant ministries and departments.

"The revised control lists have been notified vide Gazette of Pakistan S.R.O. 551(I)/2022 dated 12 April 2022. The control lists were originally notified in 2005 and subsequently revised in 2011, 2015, 2016, and 2018," it said.

“Over the years, Pakistan has streamlined and strengthened its export control regime and enhanced its engagement with international export control regimes i.e., the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the Missile Technology Control Regime, and the Australia Group”.

The statement emphasised that the revised control lists are harmonized with the standards and lists of these export control regimes.

“The notification signifies the continuing resolve and policy of Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state to advance the shared goals of non-proliferation and strictly adhere to its commitments,” the FO said.