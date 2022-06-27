ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bairstow seals England clean sweep of New Zealand

AFP Updated 27 Jun, 2022

LEEDS: Jonny Bairstow led England to a whitewash of Test world champions New Zealand with a stunning fifty on his Headingley home ground on Monday.

England, set a target of 296 for victory, finished on 296-3 to win the third Test by seven wickets.

Bairstow was 71 not out, having compiled England’s second-fastest Test fifty of all time by reaching the landmark in just 30 balls.

Former England captain Joe Root was 86 not out, having started the day on an unbeaten 55 before sharing a partnership of 111 with Yorkshire team-mate Bairstow.

England’s Morgan to retire from international cricket

Rain washed out the morning session to leave England, 183-2 overnight, with a nominal 78 overs in which to score the 113 more runs they needed for victory.

But they required just 15.2 overs, with Bairstow ending the match after just over an hour’s play Monday with a six over deep midwicket off spinner Michael Bracewell.

Victory gave England a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand in their first series under new captain Ben Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, a former New Zealand skipper.

England will not have long to rest on their laurels, however, with the Covid-delayed final Test of last year’s series against India starting at Edgbaston on Friday.

New Zealand 1st Innings 329 (D Mitchell 109, T Blundell 55; J Leach 5-100, S Broad 3-62)

England 1st Innings 360 (J Bairstow 162, J Overton 97; T Boult 4-104, T Southee 3-100)

New Zealand 2nd Innings 326 (T Blundell 88 no, T Latham 76, D Mitchell 56; J Leach 5-66, M Potts 3-66)

England 2nd Innings 296-3 (J Root 86 no, O Pope 82, J Bairstow 71 no)

Result: England won by seven wickets

Player of the match: Jack Leach (ENG)

Series: England win three-match series 3-0

England player of the series: Joe Root

New Zealand player of the series: Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand England Brendon McCullum Ollie Pope Rain delayed

Comments

1000 characters

Bairstow seals England clean sweep of New Zealand

Turn of events: KSE-100 gains over 800 points on hope of IMF programme revival

Pakistan's fuel oil imports to hit 4-year high as it struggles to buy LNG

Credit Suisse found guilty in money-laundering case

FO says it was blocked from non-member BRICS meeting

Rupee depreciates marginally against US dollar

Peoples Bus Service inaugurated in Karachi

Pakistan notifies revised control lists under Export Control Act 2004

May FCA: NEPRA approves hike of Rs7.9/unit

Oil prices edge higher ahead of G7 talks on new Russian sanctions

Pakistan orders masks on domestic flights as COVID numbers rise

Read more stories