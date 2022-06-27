ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
ASL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
AVN 79.15 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.08%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
GTECH 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.83%)
KOSM 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MLCF 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
PACE 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.21%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
TELE 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
TPLP 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
TREET 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.36%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.71%)
UNITY 20.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
WAVES 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.16%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 39.6 (0.97%)
BR30 15,227 Increased By 241.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 41,570 Increased By 518 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 232.9 (1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises as G7 nations plan to ban bullion imports from Russia

Reuters 27 Jun, 2022

Gold prices gained on Monday, as news of some Western nations planning to officially ban imports of the metal from Russia for its invasion of Ukraine sparked some interest in bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,835.75 per ounce by 0520 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,837.30.

“The G7 import ban on Russian gold seems to be providing some short-term support in early Asia (trading),” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“However, it is mostly a rubber stamp exercise in reality for the grouping, and I do not expect this to mark a structural change in the supply/demand outlook that will underpin prices.”

Four of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations moved to ban imports of Russian gold on Sunday to tighten the sanction squeeze on Moscow and cut off its means of financing the invasion of Ukraine.

“The headline will be quickly digested, and the market should go back to its tug of war between higher front-end rates, negative for gold, and recession odds meaning sooner rate cuts, positive for gold,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Spot gold may fall into $1,801-$1,812 range

A pair of US central bankers said on Friday they supported further sharp rate hikes to stem rapid price rises, even as investors cheered economic data showing inflation expectations to be less worrisome than initially feared.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.

“Overall, gold remains mired in the middle of the $1,780-$1,880 range that’s been in place since early May, and we will need a large directional move by the US dollar to change that dynamic,” Halley said.

Spot silver rose 1.3% to $21.38 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7% to $913.51, and palladium climbed 2.6% to $1,925.31.

Gold Prices Spot gold Bullions G7 import ban

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rises as G7 nations plan to ban bullion imports from Russia

Supertax: Miftah asks ‘why so much consternation?’

Russia slides towards default as payment deadline expires

CPEC road projects: NHA to settle disputes with Chinese firms

PM forms body for mining sector turnaround

Purchases at USC: PM abolishes OTPS

IMF likely to indicate approval of agreement today

PTI criticises govt for taking ‘regressive’ economic steps

Gen Bajwa awarded ‘King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class’

G7 aims to raise $600bn to ‘counter’ China’s Belt and Road

Biden urges G7 to stay together as leaders target Russian gold

Read more stories