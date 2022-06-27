ANL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
AVN 79.19 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (4.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.64%)
GTECH 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.83%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1%)
PACE 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PRL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
PTC 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.43%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.49%)
TPLP 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.05%)
TRG 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.57%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.78%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.32%)
BR100 4,118 Increased By 34.6 (0.85%)
BR30 15,250 Increased By 264.7 (1.77%)
KSE100 41,548 Increased By 496.2 (1.21%)
KSE30 15,877 Increased By 215 (1.37%)
Australian shares end higher, enjoy best day in nearly 5 months

Reuters Updated 27 Jun, 2022

Australian shares closed higher on Monday, recording their best day in nearly five months, as firm commodity prices powered mining stocks and investors bought stocks that witnessed a selloff recently.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed 1.9% higher at 6,706.00 points — its biggest one-day gain since Jan. 28.

The benchmark also rose for a third straight day. Most sub-indexes rose, marking widespread improvements that could be a case of bargain hunters taking advantage of heavy selling that the market has recently underwent, said Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at CommSec.

The mining index jumped 1.6% to snap a three-day losing streak, as iron ore prices firmed.

BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals advanced 2.4%-3.5%. Among other individual sectors and shares, financials climbed 2.6% to a near two-week high.

The country’s “big four” lenders added between 2.3% and 4%. Gold stocks were the sole laggards on the benchmark, down 7.4% to their lowest in more than two years.

Australian shares end week higher on tech gains

Evolution Mining was the biggest loser on the sub-index, plunging 21.9% and marking its worst day since December 2011, after the company cut its fiscal 2022 gold production forecast.

Separately, share registry firm Link Administration rose 4.1%, even as Canada’s Dye & Durham lowered its takeover offer by nearly a quarter to A$2.21 billion ($1.53 billion).

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 ended 1.7% higher at 10,997.92 points — its best session since March 17 as flag carrier Air New Zealand and dairy firm a2 Milk rallied.

Australian shares

