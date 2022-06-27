ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Purchases at USC: PM abolishes OTPS

APP 27 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the plight of the public, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has abolished the One Time Password System (OTPS) used for purchases at utility stores.

Original ID cards will now have to be displayed at the counter for purchasing subsidized items at utility stores, said a Press release issued by Utility Store Corporation (USC) here.

The photocopy requirement has also been removed and declared to receive a confirmation SMS to the customer’s registered mobile number after purchase.

The Utility Stores Corporation is pursuing a strategy of transparent transfer of federal government subsidies to the real beneficiaries.

‘Utility stores will continue to work on providing subsidised products’

The Utility Stores Corporation is gradually increasing the number of POS counters at every supermarket store and mini market in Lahore and Islamabad on the direction of the Prime Minister. All zonal managers have been urged to contact all the Deputy Commissioners of Punjab and ICT for providing water coolers, tents, chairs, fans to the customers at the utility stores. Tent and water supply is already in place and orders have been issued to further improve it.

Under the federal government subsidy, sugar is available at Rs 70 per kg, ghee at Rs 300 per kg and a 10 kg bag of flour at Rs 400 at all utility stores across the country.

Rice and pulses are also being subsidized. In addition, more than 1,500 standard items are available at a much lower price than the general market.

