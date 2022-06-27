ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PTI criticises govt for taking ‘regressive’ economic steps

NNI 27 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: While lashing out at government for imposing and hiking taxes, former foreign minister Shaukat Tarin advised it to follow the previous taxation regime introduced by the PTI government by pursuing five programmes of broadening tax net - using Point of Sale, supply chain automation, track and trace and single window - in order to generate additional revenue.

Tarin in his tweet uploaded on Sunday wrote: “Why are you not pursuing our five programs of broadening, using POS, supply chain automation, track and trace and single window to increase taxes. We added Rs1.4trn revenue this year and would have added Rs1.9trn in ‘23 without crippling new taxes.”

On the other hand, former development minister Asad Umar wrote in his tweet that the country made a rapid progress in the IT exports during last two years of PTI stint.

But, he lamented, the regressive measures in the new budget were threatening this growth.

Umar tweeted: “One of the most exciting things in last couple of years was rapid increase in IT exports. This industry can revolutionize Pak economy. We had made plans for massive investment in training people in tech skills. Regressive measures in the new budget are threatening this growth.

Supertax to destroy economy, stoke inflation: Tarin

In another tweet, he said: “The ‘incompetent imported’ govt is struggling to handle the energy supply chain.

Massive shortfall expected in next few weeks due to inability to procure LNG. Remarkable how many different ways they are damaging the economy in such a short period of time.”

LNG Asad Umar PTI PMLN government of pakistan tax net economic crisis Shaukat Tarin Point of Sale supply chain automation

Comments

1000 characters

PTI criticises govt for taking ‘regressive’ economic steps

Supertax: Miftah asks ‘why so much consternation?’

CPEC road projects: NHA to settle disputes with Chinese firms

Gen Bajwa awarded ‘King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class’

PM forms body for mining sector turnaround

Purchases at USC: PM abolishes OTPS

IMF likely to indicate approval of agreement today

G7 aims to raise $600bn to ‘counter’ China’s Belt and Road

Biden urges G7 to stay together as leaders target Russian gold

Sindh LG polls marred by violence: 3 killed

Read more stories