PTI criticises govt for taking ‘regressive’ economic steps

ISLAMABAD: While lashing out at government for imposing and hiking taxes, former foreign minister Shaukat Tarin advised it to follow the previous taxation regime introduced by the PTI government by pursuing five programmes of broadening tax net - using Point of Sale, supply chain automation, track and trace and single window - in order to generate additional revenue.

Tarin in his tweet uploaded on Sunday wrote: “Why are you not pursuing our five programs of broadening, using POS, supply chain automation, track and trace and single window to increase taxes. We added Rs1.4trn revenue this year and would have added Rs1.9trn in ‘23 without crippling new taxes.”

On the other hand, former development minister Asad Umar wrote in his tweet that the country made a rapid progress in the IT exports during last two years of PTI stint.

But, he lamented, the regressive measures in the new budget were threatening this growth.

Umar tweeted: “One of the most exciting things in last couple of years was rapid increase in IT exports. This industry can revolutionize Pak economy. We had made plans for massive investment in training people in tech skills. Regressive measures in the new budget are threatening this growth.

Supertax to destroy economy, stoke inflation: Tarin

In another tweet, he said: “The ‘incompetent imported’ govt is struggling to handle the energy supply chain.

Massive shortfall expected in next few weeks due to inability to procure LNG. Remarkable how many different ways they are damaging the economy in such a short period of time.”