Sindh LG polls marred by violence: 3 killed

SUKKUR/ KANDHKOT/ NAWAB-SHAH: At least three people were killed and scores others injured when violence flared up at several polling stations during local bodies elections in 14 districts of Sindh on Sunday.

In Sanghar, a political activist was killed and many other injured in poll-related incidents.

According to police, brother of PTI candidate Zafar Gandapuri was killed at Tando Adam’s Municipal Ward number 13 when clashes broke out between the PTI and PPP workers at a polling station. The clash also left several people wounded.

Heavy contingents of police rushed to the scene and took the situation in control. The body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Panic gripped the area soon after the incident.

Separately, seven people were wounded in clashes between two groups at the Hashim Khaskheli polling station in Sanghar.

LG polls in 14 districts of Sindh today

In Rohri area, two people were killed in a clash between two Jagirani community groups in Union County Allah Jurio Jagirani near Rohri during polling. SSP Sukkur along with Rangers and police officers rushed to the scene and took the situation under control.

According to details, clashes erupted between JUI-F and PPP workers in ward 10 in Kandhkot. Thirty people were injured as they attacked each other with sticks while several vehicles also got damaged.

In Nawabshah, polling was stopped due to a commotion at Nadir Shah Dispensary polling station. The TLP candidate and voters protested over TLP’s missing voting symbol on the ballot paper.

In another incident, armed men stormed three polling stations of UC8 and took the ballot papers with them, causing delay in the electoral process.

In a dramatic move, 11 polling staffers were hijacked from the polling station of Tore Bungalow in Kandhkot district during the local bodies elections’ on Sunday.

A gang of armed men entered the polling station of Tor Bungalow, abducted 11 polling staffers including a presiding officer and three polling agents at gunpoint. They also broke up CCTV cameras and took away ballot papers, ballot boxes and stamps.

However, 10 polling employees escaped and took shelter in the area. Heavy contingents of police rushed to the scene and searched for the hijacked staff.

The incident created panic in the area.

Five people were injured in a clash between the workers of GDA and PPP. Tense prevailed in the area. However, police controlled the situation.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed elections at some wards in Ghotki district’s Mirpur Mathelo after wrong names of candidates were printed on ballot papers.

Reports of missing electoral symbols on ballot papers, male presiding officers deputed at women’s polling stations, and incomplete electoral rolls were received from other cities.

In Sukkur, a scuffle between PPP and JUI-F candidates also broke out that left two people injured including JUI general councillor candidate Ghulam Mustafa.

The incident was reported in Fareed Mehr polling station in Pano Aqil.

Polling for the first phase of local government elections was underway today in 14 districts of the province including Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Naushero Feroze, Kanbar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghokti and Khairpur.

At least 21,298 candidates are in the field against 6,277 seats across Sindh.

The ECP established 9,023 polling stations, including 1,895 for women to facilitate some 11 million registered voters.