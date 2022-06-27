‘Abraham Accords’ diplomats to gather in Bahrain

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Diplomats from the United States, Israel and four Arab countries will convene in Bahrain Monday, Israeli officials said, three months after they vowed to boost cooperation at a landmark meeting in Israel.

The talks in the Bahraini capital Manama will bring together foreign ministry officials from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco — which all normalised ties with the Jewish state in 2020 — and from Egypt, which made peace with Israel in 1979.

In March, they met for the first time on Israeli soil in the Sde Boker kibbutz in the Negev desert, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joining his counterparts.

Israel foreign minister lands in Bahrain on landmark visit

The UAE and Bahrain forged ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords, brokered by former US president Donald Trump. Morocco then re-established relations with Israel under a separate Trump-brokered agreement.

The Abraham Accords infuriated the Palestinians, who argued that they marked a betrayal of a decades-old Arab consensus to isolate Israel until it agrees to the establishment of a Palestinian state, with its capital in east Jerusalem.