ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ICT teachers demand 150pc education allowance

APP 27 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Teachers of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) colleges have demanded provision of 150 percent Education Allowance at par with executive allowance which was recently approved in principle by the federal cabinet for the officers of Ministries/Divisions.

According to an official source, the Federal Secretariat employees are already getting a 20 percent special allowance which was not given to the employees of attached departments. Employees of many other organizations receive special allowances/incentives like National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency, Federal Board of Revenue, Naya Pakistan Housing.

The judicial allowance has been granted to the employees of Supreme Court, High Courts, Judicial Academy, Pakistan Law Commission, Banking Tribunals etc.

Doctors and staff of PIMS, Poly clinic and NIRM are receiving non-practicing allowance, special health care allowance and health risk allowance etc.

Similarly, the employees at Accountant General Pakistan Revenue are getting 20 pc more than the education department.

President of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), Dr Rahima Rehman said, “Instead of developing a proper pay system for all the employees, arbitrary decisions have been made to provide special allowances to the specific departments through executive orders while ignoring the other departments like education who receive a meagre raise in the annual budget”.

She said the notion of equal pay for equal work resonates strongly among the employees of deprived departments like in the teaching profession.

She has demanded the department concerned to grant education allowance to the teaching and non-teaching staff equal to 150 pc of their pay to remove the pay anomaly.

Professor Farhan Azam, Senior Vice President of FGCTA said, “There is a huge disparity between the service structure of the college teachers of federal and provinces. The service structure (4-tier formula) of provincial counterparts is much better than the federal. The federal government should reduce this disparity by improving the federal service, he said.

Anum Kaleem, joint secretary of FGCTA said, “Teachers arranged special online classes for the students during covid-19 pandemic and remained busy the whole day in answering the students.

Federal Government Teachers of ICT FGCTA education allowance

Comments

1000 characters

ICT teachers demand 150pc education allowance

Supertax: Miftah asks ‘why so much consternation?’

CPEC road projects: NHA to settle disputes with Chinese firms

Gen Bajwa awarded ‘King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class’

PM forms body for mining sector turnaround

Purchases at USC: PM abolishes OTPS

IMF likely to indicate approval of agreement today

PTI criticises govt for taking ‘regressive’ economic steps

G7 aims to raise $600bn to ‘counter’ China’s Belt and Road

Biden urges G7 to stay together as leaders target Russian gold

Sindh LG polls marred by violence: 3 killed

Read more stories