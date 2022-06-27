Citizens suffer as bakeries, stores closed in Lahore

LAHORE: Bakeries and general stores across Lahore city were got closed down by the district administration on Sunday as part of the Punjab government’s power saving campaign.

Citizens complained that the district administration deprived the people of Lahore from traditional breakfasts, sweets and other meals on holiday.

Talking to a TV channel, a citizen said that he visited a couple of bakeries to buy a cake for his mother’s birthday, but he could not find one. “How much electricity will be saved by closing the bakeries during day time,” questioned another citizen.

“We used to have breakfasts outside on Sundays, but the district administration has deprived us of this too,” the citizens complained.

“We used to buy ration from general stores on holidays, but now the district administration has made it difficult for us to do shopping on holidays,” they complained.