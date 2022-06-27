PTI to defeat ‘thieves’ in Punjab, says Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that his political party will defeat the ‘thieves’ in the Punjab by-polls although ‘they have the support of the umpire’.

Imran Khan was addressing a workers’ convention in the PP-158 constituency of Lahore Sunday ahead of by-polls. He said that the turncoats will never get succeeded at any cost in the upcoming by-polls in their constituencies.

“It is not the election of a single constituency but it is the election of Pakistan. Thieves have been imposed on us but the nation is now resisting these thieves. These thieves can only win with the support of the umpire.”

“We have to defeat these thieves despite they are enjoying the support of the umpire. The whole country is watching the fate of the by-elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has lost the nation’s confidence and it is no more impartial.

“The by-elections will predict the results of the next general elections. We know very well who is supporting these thieves. ECP is fully biased.”

The PTI chairman asked party workers to convey his message through a door-to-door campaign to awaken the nation. He said that the youth will have to keep a close eye on all polling stations.

Khan alleged that the current rulers are worshippers of the United States (US) and PTI will defeat ‘the US slaves and dacoits’.

He slammed the present government for massively hiking inflation and petroleum products’ prices ‘following the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’.