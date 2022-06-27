Country can increase mango exports threefold: PAHF

KARACHI: Pakistan has potential to increase mango exports threefold, stated Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Imtiaz Enterprises and President of Pakistan Agriculture & Horticulture Forum (PAHF) while addressing the participants at Mango Festival at Alliance Française de Karachi.

Speaking on this occasion, Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain said Pakistan Agriculture & Horticulture Forum (PAHF), which is an independent forum for the agri-business to grow through sustainable practices of agriculture adopting modern technology, research and innovation. We have industry practitioners, who carry expertise of three decades, the wit and wisdom of professors, researchers, traders, growers, importers, exporters and so on. We are trying our best to bridge the gap between industry, academia and policymakers including all the stakeholders of agro-industry”.

Elaborating about the product itself mango, Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain said; mango, is a self-explanatory fruit to be admired as the King of Fruits; the secret behind the mango being the king of all fruits is that it is loved by the Emperors and the Kings. By the way, after seeing all these lovely displayed fresh and sweet mangoes it is a difficult task to say something when your mouth is full of water. Isn’t? Actually mango is a symbol of delicious taste & aroma that spread joy on our faces. This is the reason the demand for Pakistani mango is so high wherever we go.”

He informed that fortunately Pakistan ranks globally among the top 10 producers of mangoes. Pakistan produces about 1.8 million tons annually but very unfortunately around 5% of them are being exported just because of controllable and uncontrollable losses.”

Speaking about the varieties of mangos in Pakistan he said Punjab and Sindh are the country’s two main mango growing provinces. Among the hundreds of varieties of mangoes that are cultivated in Pakistan, only 25 to 30 are actually cultivated on a commercial scale. Some of the famous varieties are Chaunsa, Sindhri, Langra, Dausehri, Anwar Ratol, Saroli, Samar Bahisht, Tota Pari, Fajri, Neelum, Almas, Sunera, Desi and Lal Badshah. The most interesting part is that every variety is carries its unique taste and its unique aroma”.

Sharing figures on Pakistan’s mango exports, Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain said Pakistan exports around 100,000 tons of mangoes yearly valuing around US$ 100 million/ annum. But this number can grow exponentially if we develop finished products with value addition. International Trade Centre’s (ITC) Export Potential Map tools have analysed that Pakistan’s total mango exports have a potential to reach US$ 277 Million”.

He talked about the hurdles and challenges that are being faced by the country and he said we have potential in this sector, but climate change is inevitable and it is a matter of fact that Pakistan is experiencing recurring heat-waves and droughts. Pakistan is also declared as water-scarce country, a country where our agriculture uses over 90% of all available fresh water. This year Pakistan’s mango production has also declined by around 50% as the crop has been severely hit by unusually high temperatures and water shortages. So we all should take measures to save this most amazing gift of nature that is nutritionally rich with juicy delicious flavour & soul-stirring fragrance”.

