Mixed trend in prices of essential food items seen

PESHAWAR: A mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities — including vegetables, cooking oil/ ghee, pulses, live chicken/ meat, eggs, and beverages — was witnessed on Sunday, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder.

The shopkeepers and vendors interviewed during the survey expressed the fear that the prices of essential food items would increase further in the coming days, due in great part to the hike in fuel prices.

A sharp increase in the prices of pulses was witnessed during the survey. The price of good quality (sela) rice has gone up to Rs 250 per kilogram while low–quality rice is available at Rs 200-220 per kg.

Dal mash is available at Rs 320 per kg, dal masoor at Rs 280, dal chilka (black) at Rs 300, dal chilka (green) at Rs 200, moong at Rs 200, dhoti dal at Rs 180, dal channa at Rs 220, white lobiya at Rs 220-240, and gram flour (besan) at Rs 160-180 per kg.

An increase of Rs 10 to Rs 20 was witnessed in the prices of all brands and qualities of cooking oil/ ghee in the local market, as prices ranged from Rs 350-400 and Rs 500-540 per kg/ litre.

It was revealed that the price of live chicken/ meat has decreased to Rs 261 per kg which was selling at Rs 306 per kg last week. A dozen farm eggs were being sold at Rs 180-200 in the local market.

Similarly, it was revealed that milk sellers have increased prices unilaterally, with fresh milk and yogurt fetching Rs 5-10 litre/ kg more in the market. Sugar is being sold at Rs 100-105 per kg.

As per the survey, the prices of vegetables have touched a new peak, with one kilogram of onion being sold at Rs 80-90 against the price of Rs 60 per kg in the preceding week. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 70-80 per kg against the price of Rs 50 per kg last week.

Ginger is being sold at Rs 450 per kilogram against the price of Rs 400 per kg in the previous week. Garlic is available at Rs 350-400 per kg against the price of Rs 300 per kg last week.

One kilogram of arvi is being sold at Rs 120 per kg against the price of Rs 80-90 in the previous week. Capsicum is available at Rs 100-120 per kg, cauliflower at Rs 100, cabbage at Rs 90, ladyfinger at Rs 100, kado (long gourd) at Rs 80, tori at Rs 90, karela (bitter gourd) at Rs 70-80, red-coloured potatoes at Rs 90-100, and white-coloured potatoes at Rs 70-80 per kg.

Cucumber is being sold at Rs 50-60 per kg, green chili at Rs 120-150, lemon at Rs 150, brinjal at Rs 60, and tinda at Rs 80 per kg. Spinach, on the other hand, is being sold at Rs 15-20 per bundle.

Confectionery items are still being sold at high prices as bakers claim the rates of maida, ghee, and other items have gone up.

Fruit prices have touched a new peak in the local market, the survey revealed. Bananas are selling at Rs 100-120 per dozen, Iranian apples at Rs 300-400 per kg, apples from Afghanistan at Rs 300, and green-coloured apples (Quetta) at Rs 250 per kg.

Melons are being sold within the range of Rs 60-80 per kg. Watermelon is being sold at Rs 80 per kg, muskmelon at Rs 200-300 per piece, cherry at Rs 400-500 per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250, green-coloured mangoes at Rs 150 and other varieties at Rs 200 per kg.

