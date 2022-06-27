ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
EasyJet exercises option to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets

AFP 27 Jun, 2022

LONDON: British low-cost airline EasyJet on Tuesday exercised options to purchase 56 fuel-efficient single-aisle A320neo aircraft from European aerospace giant Airbus. EasyJet said in a statement it had obtained steep discounts for the jets, which are worth $6.5 billion at list prices and are due for delivery between 2026 and 2029.

The carrier, based in Luton, north of London, added it has converted 18 A320neos orders to A321neos for delivery between 2024 and 2027. “The proposed purchase firms up EasyJet’s order book with Airbus, continuing the company’s fleet refresh, as A319s and older A320s leave the business and new A320 and A321 neo aircraft enter providing up gauging, cost and sustainability enhancements to the business,” it said in the statement.

“The directors believe this will support the delivery of our strategic objectives and provide the aircraft to help build strong shareholder returns.”

