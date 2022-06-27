FY23 electricity charges: PU to make Rs795m payment

LAHORE: The Punjab University will pay Rs 795 million in the head of electricity charges during the year 2022-23.

According to the sources university will bear the huge electricity expenses because no proper plan had been chalked our for power generation from alternative sources during the past four years.

According to the proposed budget documents available with the Business Recorder PU will spent Rs 138.264 million in the head of fuel.

In the circumstances when Punjab University is in financial crunch and has a budget deficit of Rs 1.50 billion during the financial year 2022-23 Acting vice Chancellor Dr Saleem Mazhar is all set to present the recommendations of Finance & Planning Committee creating 136 new teaching and 28 new non-teaching posts with collective net financial impact of over Rs209 million for the approval before the 1746th meeting of the Syndicate scheduled for June 28.

Interestingly, during the meeting of the Finance and Planning Committee one of the participant said that university is facing budget deficit of two billion in three years’. 83% of its budgetary expenses are establishment related. This fiscal deficit demands vigilant actions and current sanctioned strength needs immediate remedial measures.

The Punjab University is going to present budget of more than Rs 12 billion rupees in the Syndicate meeting for approval.

According to the budget documents Punjab University is facing a huge budget deficit of around Rs 1.50 billion during the financial year 2022-23. Punjab University will collect more than Rs 10 billion from different heads. Major portion of the budget will be spent on pays and pension while very small amount is allocated for development and research.

More than five billion will be spent on pays and allowances. Rs 2 billion will be spent on giving pensions while only Rs 156 million will be allocated for research. It is proposed that Rs 200 million will be allocated for development.

The project of construction of medical college is not included in the budget proposals.

Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi Secretary ASA Punjab University said that Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Ex Vice Chancellor of Punjab University always claim that the restructuring of the university faculties was a big step forward but the ground reality is much adverse and it has actually destroyed the 150 years old institution of the country. This step was taken in extraordinary haste, without any consultation and logical thinking. The sole objective behind this move was to accommodate a specific group of teachers on personal liking. Surprisingly the administration didn’t bother to analyze the academic and financial drawbacks and it actually they have put the university in an unavoidable situation. The funds allocated for research were misused.

He also said unfortunately the administration didn’t show any interest in winning academic and research projects funded by HEC or any other national and international organization.

He said no residential facility for teachers and no hostel for ever increasing number of students was constructed.

The university spent billions of rupees for the payment of electricity bills and fuel charges for the generators but awfully never thought about solar projects which could save billions and the amount could be used for research purpose. The vast university land was wasted and given on lease to political figures for securing their personal interests.

The University could have earned more money by utilizing is land resources by producing fruits and vegetables by using modern technologies in agriculture.

When contacted, PU spokesperson Dr Khurram Shahzad said the varsity was not shifting the entire burden on the students as subsidy was also being provided to the students on transport and other services.

He said utility charges had not been revised since the last three years despite increased cost over the years. About the creation of new posts, he said the varsity would need more teachers for new departments where required in due time.

