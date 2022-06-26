ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran tests Zuljanah satellite launcher for second time

Reuters 26 Jun, 2022

DUBAI: Iran has carried out a second test of its Zuljanah satellite launcher, Iranian state TV reported on Sunday, in a move likely to irk Washington amid expectations of a resumption of indirect talks between the arch foes to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.

The United States fears such long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran denies the US accusation.

“The third development phase of the Zuljanah satellite launcher will be based on a combination of information gained during today’s launch,” a defence ministry spokesperson told state TV, without clarifying whether the test was successful.

Iraqi PM arrives in Iran after Saudi visit to push for revival of Tehran-Riyadh talks

The announcement comes as a months-long impasse in the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington is expected to break in the coming days to secure the 2015 pact which curbed Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Last year, the United States voiced concern over the successful launch of the domestically-made satellite launcher for the first time, which Tehran said was aimed at helping achieve its “most powerful rocket engine”.

The Zuljanah is a three-stage satellite launcher using a combination of solid and liquid fuels.

Iran Zuljanah satellite

Comments

1000 characters

Iran tests Zuljanah satellite launcher for second time

Karachi's Covid positivity climbs to 21.71% as country witnesses increase in daily cases

LG Polls 2022: Vote-count underway as polling ends in 14 Sindh districts

Supertax applicable to TY22

Saudi crown prince confers COAS Bajwa with King Abdulaziz Medal for strengthening Pak-Saudi ties

UK, US, Japan and Canada to ban Russia gold imports

Banking body urges decisive wave of global rate hikes to stem inflation

Moscow says strikes hit Ukraine military training centres

President Alvi calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

Leach takes 10 wickets in a Test as England set 296 to sweep New Zealand

FBR reduces CVT on vehicles under amended Finance Bill 2022

Read more stories