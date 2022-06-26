Punjab by-polls: PTI will defeat turncoats that have 'umpire's support'

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that his party’s candidates will win the Punjab by-polls against the ‘thieves’ who are enjoying the support of the umpire’, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a workers’ convention in the PP-158 constituency of Lahore ahead of by-polls, Imran Khan said that the turncoats will not succeed at any cost in the upcoming by-polls.

“It is not the election of a single constituency but it is the election of Pakistan. Thieves have been imposed on us but the nation is now resisting these thieves. These thieves can only win [the elections] with the support of the umpire,” Khan said, adding that the turncoats need to be defeated, as the entire country has its eyes on the results of by-elections.

The by-polls in 20 constituencies of Punjab will be held on July 17, as per the ECP schedule that was issued on May 26. The seats fell vacant after the ECP disqualified PTI's dissident lawmakers who voted against the party line to elect Hamza Shehbaz as Chief Minister Punjab.

The PTI chief said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had lost the nation’s confidence and is no more impartial.

“The by-elections will predict the results of the next general elections. We knew very well who is supporting these thieves. ECP is fully biased as well.”

The PTI chairman asked party workers to convey his message through a door-to-door campaign to awaken the nation. He said that the youth will have to keep a close eye on all polling stations.

Khan said that the current rulers serve their masters in the US and PTI will defeat them in the upcoming by elections.

He slammed the present government for massively hiking the inflation and petroleum products prices following the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Imran Khan vowed that his party will banish the dacoits from the country after winning the elections.

Earlier, Imran Khan urged the nation to reject turncoats in the upcoming Punjab by-elections. He made the statement while addressing a workers’ convention in PP-168 Lahore today.

Imran Khan asked the party workers to be ready for defeating the turncoats as they disgrace the people’s mandate by selling their conscience.