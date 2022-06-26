ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Karachi's Covid positivity climbs to 21.71% as country witnesses increase in daily cases

  • Pakistan reports 406 new cases during last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 26 Jun, 2022

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi hit 21.71% on Sunday, as the country continues to see an increase in its daily cases.

In the past few days, the country has seen a surge in its daily cases, after a decline in March.

As per data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH), Pakistan reported 406 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours. A day earlier, 435 cases were reported — the highest number since March 22.

According to NIH, 14,437 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

The positivity ratio was recorded as 2.81% while two more deaths were also reported. 94 patients were in critical care, up from 87 a day prior.

A city-wise breakdown of the positivity rate showed that Karachi's was the highest at 21.71%, followed by Mardan with 8.77% and Hyderabad with 8.51%.

Islamabad's was recorded as 3.45% while Peshawar's was 3%.

