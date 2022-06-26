ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
President Alvi calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

  • Says HEC can play an important role to counter the issue in higher educational institutions
BR Web Desk | APP 26 Jun, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday stressed the need for a strong commitment to root out the growing menace of drug addiction with the help of media, civil society, and educational institutions, APP reported.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed annually on June 26 to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of illicit drugs.

On the occasion, he said the day is celebrated globally to raise awareness about the alarming threats the issue poses to society, especially the youth.

Continuous rise in use of narcotics, addiction-related deaths highlighted

The World Drug Report 2021, published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), indicated that deaths attributed to drug-related disorders had almost doubled over the past decade.

President Alvi said the youth, which makes up nearly 60% of Pakistan’s total population, remained especially vulnerable to drug abuse.

“To this end, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) can play an important role and it has been directed to implement a strict policy to counter drug abuse in higher educational institutions,” he said.

He said: “Today, we also celebrate the tremendous efforts Pakistan has made in collaboration with international organizations to address drug-related challenges.”

The President commended the Ministry of Narcotics Control for the measures it has taken to combat the trafficking of illicit drugs and mitigate the detrimental impacts of drug abuse.

“Only with cooperation and collective commitment will we achieve our vision of a world free of this menace. We are committed to making Pakistan a model country, in the region and beyond, in this fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking,” he concluded.

