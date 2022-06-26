ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Jun 26, 2022
Sports

Mayers ensures West Indies extend lead in rain-interrupted final Test against Bangladesh

AFP Updated 26 Jun, 2022

GROS-ISLET: Bangladesh picked up two early wickets but Kyle Mayers ensured the West Indies were still able to extend their first innings lead on a rain-shortened third morning of the second and final Test at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Sunday.

Resuming at the overnight position of 340 for five in reply to the tourists’ first innings total of 234, the home side reached 376 for seven with Mayers unbeaten on 140 when showers swept across the ground after 40 minutes’ play and grew in intensity to prevent any more play before the lunch interval.

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and seamer Khaled Ahmed took a wicket each in the time available although Mayers continued to play fluently with the left-hander set to resume in partnership with lower-order player Kemar Roach when conditions improve sufficiently for play to get underway again.

Frustrated on the second day when they only picked up one wicket after lunch with the Caribbean side labouring at 137 for four, Bangladesh enjoyed early success on the third morning under cloudy skies when Joshua da Silva fell lbw to Mehidy for 29 as he missed an attempted sweep in the day’s second over.

Alzarri Joseph stroked a boundary to get his innings going but then ambition got the better of him when he miscued an attempted pull at Khaled and Liton Das held the comfortable catch at midwicket.

Mayers’ second Test century - both against Bangladesh - has so far spanned five hours in which the left-hander has faced 203 deliveries, stroking 17 fours and two sixes.

Mehidy (three for 82) and Khaled (three for 92) have been the best of the Bangladesh bowlers so far.

