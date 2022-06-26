ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Norman looks to Worlds after another impressive 400m at trials

AFP 26 Jun, 2022

EUGENE: Michael Norman fired another World Championships warning shot on Saturday, posting a world-leading 43.56sec to win the 400m at the US trials and put Tokyo disappointment further behind him.

Almost two months after winning the 400m at the Eugene Diamond League meeting in a meet record of 43.60, Norman returned to Hayward Field – venue for next months World Championships – and ran even faster.

“I’m kind of looking forward to going back to LA and fine-tuning this race and being even more prepared when Worlds comes around,” the 24-year-old warned.

Norman insisted that his defeat at the Tokyo Games, where he went in as a gold medal favorite and faded to finish fifth with a time nearly a second outside his career best, was no longer a motivator for him even though it was devastating at the time.

“I’m just not really focusing on the past, more just moving forward and focusing on what I can control this year,” he said.

Regrouping has meant going “back to the basics” he said, starting the 2022 season “with a very straightforward, straight-line mindset.”

He’s had a setback or two, including a back injury that cost him some training time.

But he’s still been making steady progress on the track, his time in May shattering Michael Johnson’s 22-year-old meet record. Now he’s gone faster, but Norman said the time was immaterial.

“It’s just a number,” he said. “It doesn’t matter until world championships comes around the corner.”

Kerley dominates, Jefferson stuns 100m US finals

That may be so, but it’s perhaps no coincidence that he’s turned in two outstanding performances at Hayward Field, a beloved athletics venue in the United States which will see America host the outdoor Worlds for the first time.

It’s another reason for Norman’s rivals to beware.

“I guess I have a pretty good history at Eugene,” he said. “I think I’ll have a slight advantage.”

Michael Norman

Comments

1000 characters

Norman looks to Worlds after another impressive 400m at trials

FBR reduces CVT on vehicles under amended Finance Bill 2022

FSC judgement in riba case: SBP says has moved SC for guidance

President Alvi calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

EU team calls on Punjab CM, discusses GSP Plus status

LG polls in 14 districts of Sindh today

Taliban call for release of frozen funds after deadly earthquake

Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices as US delegation arrives

ECC approves Rs17bn for RLNG-based power plants

Punjab govt likely to extend subsidy to power consumers using 100 units per month

Malaysia plans record $18bn subsidy spend in inflation fight

Read more stories