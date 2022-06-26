PM Shehbaz's projects for uplift of Gwadar hailed

LAHORE: Terming the provision of facilities to the native population of Gwadar as the most important step in the way of development of the area, analysts appreciated projects announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the uplift of Gwadar.

Industrialist Dr Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig said, “Hallmark of Balochistan is China Pakistan Economic Corridor and the major projects like Gwadar Port and Gwadar International Port can be successful only when the City and its residents are provided all-out facilities.” He said, “It is a good development that the government is working to provide clean drinking water to inhabitants of Gwadar, as giving importance to local populace will help the pace of development to expedite.”

Expert of Pak-China Study Centre Dr Fazal Rehman said the current steps taken by the PM should have been taken much earlier. The Prime Minister also focused on issues being faced by the population of Gwadar, he said adding, “The provision of clean drinking water, boat engines, and residential facilities for fishermen will go a long way in the uplift of the area.”

