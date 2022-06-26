EU team calls on Punjab CM, discusses GSP Plus status

LAHORE: A delegation of the European Union GSP Plus Monitoring Mission, led by Principal Trade Advisor, Guus Houttuin, called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, here Saturday and discussed the implementation of various conventions on GSP Plus status.

Hamza Shahbaz briefed the EU delegation about the steps taken by the government to implement various conventions on GSP Plus in Pakistan. He said providing equal rights to women and minority communities are a priority of the government.

The CM said the Punjab Assembly has also passed a bill for a new local bodies system, in which reserved seats for women, minorities, and youth have been increased. He maintained that Pakistan has bravely fought terrorism and a peaceful Pakistan is the government’s aim.

Hamza disclosed that 12 thousand scooties will be given to lady teachers and other women.

He said the new LB system has been approved by the Cabinet and this system will help in empowering the people at the grassroots. Funds of Rs.55 billion will be transferred to 4015 union councils, he said, adding: “Every union council will get a fund of Rs.10.8 million and 14 new municipal corporations will be formed and seats for youth, women, farmers, minorities and disabled persons are being doubled at the union council level.”

He expressed his resolve to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people and from July 1, free medicines would be available in DHQ and THQ hospitals of 36 districts in Punjab while cancer medicines would also be available free of cost.

