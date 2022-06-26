ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Pakistan

Chaudhry Shujaat refutes allegations of younger brother

INP 26 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has rejected the allegations levelled by his younger brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain against him and his sons, terming them ‘repugnant’.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-Q president pointed out that his younger brother talking to “some people” in Gujrat, had made allegations against his sons that they had taken dollars from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. “If he had made such allegations then they were repugnant. I have not raised my kids like this; my children are quiet because I told them. I have taught them to always speak the truth and keep their promises,” he added.

In another tweet, Chaudhry Shujaat dismissed the threat by his younger brother of forming a new party, saying that there are already hundreds of them in the country and a new one will make “no difference”.

The PML-Q leader also said that his sons had backed Shehbaz Sharif during the elections for the prime minister at his request, adding that the party did not ask for any ministry from anyone.

A day earlier, former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain claimed that the sons of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain have sought dollars from Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain PMLQ Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain

