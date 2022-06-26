Chaudhry Shujaat refutes allegations of younger brother

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has rejected the allegations levelled by his younger brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain against him and his sons, terming them ‘repugnant’.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-Q president pointed out that his younger brother talking to “some people” in Gujrat, had made allegations against his sons that they had taken dollars from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. “If he had made such allegations then they were repugnant. I have not raised my kids like this; my children are quiet because I told them. I have taught them to always speak the truth and keep their promises,” he added.

In another tweet, Chaudhry Shujaat dismissed the threat by his younger brother of forming a new party, saying that there are already hundreds of them in the country and a new one will make “no difference”.

The PML-Q leader also said that his sons had backed Shehbaz Sharif during the elections for the prime minister at his request, adding that the party did not ask for any ministry from anyone.

A day earlier, former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain claimed that the sons of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain have sought dollars from Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.