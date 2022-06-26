Passing-out parade of midshipmen, SSC held at PNA

KARACHI: The passing out parade of 117th Midshipmen and 25th Short Service Commission course was held at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the ceremony as Chief Guest.

The PM was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the passing out parade.

The commissioning contingent comprised of 23 Midshipmen including four from Pakistan, 14 from Bahrain Defence Forces, three from State of Palestine, two from Qatar along with 19 officers from SSC course.

The prime minister congratulated the commissioning term for successful completion of training and highlighted the modern warfare dynamics, while underlining challenges of responsibility for newly commissioned officers.

The PM underscored that the maritime domain is continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement and power reshuffle globally. Herein, only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with ever evolving geo-strategic spectrum and modern trends of warfare.

The PM also congratulated officers from friendly countries on being commissioned in the forces of their respective countries. He advised young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight. He urged the newly commissioned officers to put up their best to live up the glorious tradition of their services and pride of nation.

Later, the prime minister gave away awards to the distinction holders. The prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Syed Irtaza Haider Naqvi for his Overall Best Performance.

Midshipman Adnan M Ebrahim Jasim Bader (Bahrain) clinched the Academy’s Dirk. Officer Cadet Naufil Malik was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal, while Commandant Gold Medal was awarded to Officer Cadet Sumayya Sajjad from Short Service Commission Course. The Proficiency Banner was awarded to Quarter Deck Squadron.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie highlighted the quality education afforded to Pakistani as well as friendly countries’ cadets at the Naval Academy.

The commandant urged the cadets to hold fast the ideals of loyalty, honour and courage, in order to become Officers with firm character.

