Pakistan

Peoples Bus Service in Karachi from tomorrow

INP 26 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The PPP-led Sindh government is all set to launch the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi from June 27 (Monday).

This was announced by Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. “Alhamdulillah Peoples Bus Service will start operation in Karachi on Monday,” he wrote.

Taking to Twitter, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab further shared that a total of 240 buses have been procured by Sindh government for Karachi in the first phase.

The bus service was originally planned to start service in the port city this week but its inauguration was postponed due to rain forecast by Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD).

Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to perform the inauguration of bus service in the port city. Earlier, he launched the same transport service in Larkana this week.

Karachi Sharjeel Inam Memon Peoples Bus Service Sindh Transport Minister

