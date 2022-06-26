ICT witnesses increase in mobile snatching, car lifting

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed an increase in incidents of mobile phone snatching and car lifting during the last week, as armed persons snatched 37 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 51 vehicles from various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 12 cases of robbery and eight cases of snatching at gunpoint during which citizens were deprived of cash and items worth millions.

Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 53 vehicles including 45 motorbikes and eight cars.

The 45 motorbikes stolen in the city bore registration numbers,ZP-313 belongs to Azhar Ahmed, BVM-315 belongs to Rehan Akhtar, AHS-2933 belongs to Muhammad Arshad, AMP-278 belongs to Waqas Masi, AAU-7272 belongs to Raj Khurram Pervaiz, RIO-2958 belongs to Abdul Wahid, a bike belongs to Fazli Wajid, RIM-7404 belongs to Ghulam Hussain, ALL-999 belongs to Asif, MID-8705 belongs to Muhammad Ikram, RIK-1224 belongs to Nasir, EM-347 belongs to Muhammad Naveed, LEN-3751 belongs to Muhammad Shahbaz Khan, APF-022 belongs to Daniyal, ACC-2814 belongs to Zafer Ali, RIN-9066 belongs to Manan Saeed, bike RIR-1903 belongs to Sertaj Aziz, GAL-5809 belongs to Muhammad Ashiq, AGQ-891 belonging to Ali Hassan, bikes belongs to Asad Masih, Chaudhry Muhammad Akram and RIL-6845 belongs to Uamir Imran, a motorbike belongs to Sami Ullah, RIR-3868 belongs to Majid, RIP-4574 belongs to Shakir Asad, AHQ-6203 belongs to Umer, RIQ-6871 belongs to Saifur Rehman, SGL-8641 belongs to Kamran Hasanai, BMQ-792 belongs to Tariq Masih, CAL-769 belongs to Muhammad Awais, ALC-1444 belongs to Usman Riaz, ATL-313 belongs to Nasir Fasal, BKR-389 belongs to Riasat Ali, BAQ-652 belongs to Muhammad Luquman, BVL-592 belongs to Muhammad Asad, BUN-464 belongs to Shahid Sabir, BDQ-427 belongs to Aamir Iqbal, BHP-207 belongs to Muhammad Awaz, ll-616 belongs to Waseem, RMO-4105 belongs to Sabir Hussain, RIN-7866 belongs to Muhammad Arif, ASR-198 belongs to Yasir Arafat, BLR-025 belongs to Adnan Ullah Khan, LEY-2578 belongs to Ghulam Ahmed, AKC-2305 belongs to Sohail Ahmed, and TH-126 belongs to Sajjad Hussain.

Carjackers also stole six cars bearing registration ZF-671 belongs to Saeed Wajid Ali Shah, LD-708 belongs to Shakeel Ahmed, WZ-176 belongs to Waqas Khan, ARZ-408 belongs to Baghistan, a car belongs to Zaki, and a car WH-354 belongs to Muhammad.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Golra, Koral, Sihala, and Sabzi Mandi police stations.

During the last week, auto thieves stole eight bikes, armed robbers looted two houses, and armed persons snatched three mobiles, and snatched cash from one person within the limits of Golra police station.

Three armed persons stole gold ornament and a mobile phone from the house of Shehroz. Furthermore, unidentified persons snatched cash and a mobile phone from Asif.

Similarly, two armed persons snatched a bike and mobiles from Fazli Wahid. Meanwhile, armed persons snatched a mobile phone and cash from Muhammad Rasheed and Daniyal Shahzeb. During another incident, unidentified persons stole gold ornaments from the house of Tariq Mehmood Awan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022