ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Armstrong takes world title after training partner disqualified

AFP 26 Jun, 2022

BUDAPEST: American Hunter Armstrong was awarded the world title after his training buddy Justin Ress was disqualified after finishing first in the men’s 50m backstroke final in Budapest on Saturday.

The 21-year-old winner was downbeat after hearing he had won.

“It’s really tough,” he said. “On the one hand I’m really happy we did it together but I wanted to share the podium together.”

In the first of seven finals on the last night at the World Championships, the 24-year-old Ress touched the wall 0.02 seconds ahead of world record holder Armstrong.

After a video review, Ress was disqualified for finishing the race with his entire body under water.

The decision gave Armstrong victory in 24.14 seconds.

Ksawery Masiuk, a 17-year-old Pole, took silver, 0.35sec back, with Italian Thomas Ceccon, who set a 100m backstroke world record on Monday, inheriting bronze.

Armstrong wiped a tear away as he stepped off the podium after sheepishly accepting the gold which he said he hoped to give away.

“I’m very disappointed my team-mate was disqualified and hopefully Team USA’s protest will be successful,” he said.

Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri swum the second fastest time in men’s 1500m freestyle history as he surged away to win his third gold in the event.

Paltrinieri had qualified only seventh fastest which meant he swum in lane one, out of the eyeline of favourite Florian Wellbrock in lane four.

The 27-year-old Italian surged away from the start, setting a breakneck pace. He led from the 100m mark until the end.

He was on world record pace for much of the race before fading at the end to finish in 14min 32.80sec and miss Sun Yang’s mark by 1.78sec.

American Bobby Finke was second, 3.90sec back, with Wellbrock third at 4.14.

Asked about what his tactics were, he replied: “I have no idea. The plan was try to win this race.”

Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte won her first world gold since 2013 when she edged Italian 17-year-old Benedetta Pilato by 0.10sec in the women’s 50m breaststroke final. South African Lara van Niekerk was third.

Meilutyte had not when a major championship medal of any colour since 2015.

“It’s nice to be a world champion,” she said. Pilato had won the 100m race on Monday.

Armstrong American Hunter Justin Ress World Championships Ksawery Masiuk

Comments

1000 characters

Armstrong takes world title after training partner disqualified

FBR reduces CVT on vehicles under amended Finance Bill 2022

FSC judgement in riba case: SBP says has moved SC for guidance

ECC approves Rs17bn for RLNG-based power plants

IK moves SC against NAB law amendment

Punjab govt likely to extend subsidy to power consumers using 100 units per month

PTI’s ‘power show’ on July 2

AJK govt presents Rs163.7bn budget

LG polls in 14 districts of Sindh today

‘Turnaround Conference’ to be held on 28th

Virtual address at CHOGM: PM pledges to equip youth with modern education

Read more stories