PMPMA supports Miftah’s decisions for economic revival

Recorder Report 26 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association (PMPMA) has fully supported the tough decisions taken by Finance Minister Dr Miftah Ismail under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif to save Pakistan from imminent economic collapse.

According to one of the representatives of PMPMA, global economy is passing through unprecedented pressures and cost super cycle and Pakistan needs strong leadership that can put national interest ahead of political expediency.

“As a key upcoming industry, we will fully support the difficult but necessary measures adopted by the Finance Minister for implementing the previously unfulfilled commitments made to the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he added.

As a hi-tech industry with FDI from Chinese mobile phone brands, it is imperative to ensure continuity in leadership and consistency in policy,” he said, adding that the business community must contribute and support the Finance Minister on the road to economic recovery and revival.

