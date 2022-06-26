ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Pakistan

Rangers release social media activist Arsalan Khan

INP 26 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Saturday released social media activist and journalist Arsalan Khan after hours-long detention.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the Karachi-based social media activist was arrested on an intelligence report regarding his “links with a terrorist organization”.

“During the interrogation, it was found that the accused had received financial assistance from a terrorist organization,” the statement read. “Suspect Arsalan Khan was released after being warned to cooperate in the investigation in the future,” it added. The Rangers spokesperson, in a statement, further said the case was being handed over to the relevant authority for complete investigation based on white-collar crime.

Later, in a tweet, Arsalan announced that he has returned home safe and sound and thanked everyone for their support. “I’m back home safe & sound. Thank you everyone for all the help & support you people extended to my lone family in this testing time. I’m truly short of words. Love you all.”

Amnesty International South Asia also issued a statement, expressing concern about Arsalan’s alleged disappearance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the social media activist was picked up from his residence in Karachi in the wee hours of Friday.

