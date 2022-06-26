ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Pakistan

Call for empowering women economically

Recorder Report 26 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Terming economic empowerment of women vital for the country’s development, former Governor Punjab and President of Jazba Foundation Lt Gen Khalid Maqbool (R) called for imparting technical skills to the women to enable them to get financial independence.

“Jazba Foundation is struggling for women empowerment by providing business opportunities to the skilled/ entrepreneur women who are running small businesses due to shortage of resources,” he said while addressing a ceremony at the Royal Palm Club on Saturday, to distribute jockey machines, beauty parlour equipment, parlour chairs and computers to skilled/business women to expand their business.

