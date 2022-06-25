ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kvitova surges past Ostapenko to claim Eastbourne crown

Reuters 25 Jun, 2022

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova geared up for this year’s tournament in style as she sailed past former Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-2 to capture the WTA 500 Eastbourne International crown on Saturday.

It was a 29th career title and the first in more than a year for the 32-year-old Czech as she underlined her status as an outside contender for Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.

Kvitova was flawless on serve and surged into an early lead, racking up 18 winners on the back of some superb ball-striking against Latvian defending champion Ostapenko, who was on a nine-match winning streak in Eastbourne.

Former world number two Kvitova was truly tested only once during the 77-minute encounter, saving five break points in a marathon 12-minute game at 2-1 in the second set.

Wimbledon 25th seed Kvitova takes on Italian Jasmine Paolini in the first round at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, while 12th seed Ostapenko faces France’s Oceane Dodin.

However, Ostapenko cast doubt on her fitness ahead of that encounter after she pulled out of the Eastbourne doubles final with a right toe injury.

Ostapenko and her partner Lyudmyla Kichenok were due to face Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette, who were crowned champions following the walkover.

tennis WTA Petra Kvitova WTA 500 Eastbourne International crown Jelena Ostapenko

Comments

1000 characters

Kvitova surges past Ostapenko to claim Eastbourne crown

Riba-based banking: SBP seeks guidance from Shariat Appelate Bench of Supreme Court

'In coming months': Govt to expand tax net with consultation, says Miftah Ismail

PM Shehbaz says country’s economic future linked with CPEC, Gwadar port

Super tax: PBC says Pakistan taxing 'productivity and growth'

Pak Suzuki dismisses rumours on relaunching Mehran

Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan reports highest Covid-19 cases since March this year

Imran Khan challenges NAB law amendment in Supreme Court

Pakistan rejects India's plan to organise G20 summit in IIOJK

Supertax: revenue impact estimated at Rs80bn

Read more stories