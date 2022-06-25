UAE’s Dana Gas’s Iraq facilities targeted by 3rd missile strike in a week

A missile attack on Saturday targeted facilities owned by UAE energy firm Dana Gas in Iraq’s Sulaimaniya province, three sources said.

The attack, the third to target facilities owned by the company in Iraq inside a week, caused no casualties or damage, two security sources and third source with knowledge of the matter said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Israeli missile attack strikes southern Damascus: Syrian state media

Armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar attacks in the past.